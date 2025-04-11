dYdX Price Down 9.3% This Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. dYdX has a market cap of $57.02 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 227,592,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,193,523 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

