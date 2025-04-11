DRW Securities LLC Buys 23 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,855.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,813.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,981.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,131.86.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

