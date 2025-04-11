DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 6.8 %

WGO stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.87 million, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $66.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WGO

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.