DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.41. 479,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,393,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $33,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

