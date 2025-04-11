Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCBO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCBO
Docebo Stock Down 3.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Docebo by 1,047.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 547,666 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 412,403 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Docebo by 4,534.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 322,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 315,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFJ Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Marvell Gets Tariff Lifeline But Expect More Volatility
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Greenbrier: Don’t Buy It For Revenue Growth—Buy It For Margin
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- XPeng Deliveries Surge 3X in China, Should Tesla Be Worried?
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.