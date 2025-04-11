Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCBO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Docebo Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DCBO opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Docebo by 1,047.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 547,666 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 412,403 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Docebo by 4,534.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 322,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 315,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFJ Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

