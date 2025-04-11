Divi (DIVI) Hits Market Cap of $7.53 Million

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Divi has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $142,381.06 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00023267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,253,985,600 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,253,559,460.6876787. The last known price of Divi is 0.00176592 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $132,242.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

