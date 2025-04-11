Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $8.42. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 33,911,725 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 639.5% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,691 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.