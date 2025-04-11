Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,203,000 after buying an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,337,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

