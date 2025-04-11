DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $226.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $189.77 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

