Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $54.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.62. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.