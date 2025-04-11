Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.58. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after purchasing an additional 843,996 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

