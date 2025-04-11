Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.40. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 5,444,483 shares changing hands.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -147.00.
Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.
