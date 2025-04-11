Defense Stocks To Watch Now – April 10th

Boeing, Citigroup, General Electric, Analog Devices, Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that focus on producing military equipment, technology, and related services, such as aerospace systems, cybersecurity solutions, and advanced weaponry. These stocks often attract investors seeking stability, as government defense spending tends to be consistent even during economic downturns or geopolitical uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.01. 4,621,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,356. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.07. 10,037,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,361,130. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.19. 3,011,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,327. General Electric has a 52-week low of $146.78 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.70. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI traded down $21.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.71.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE LMT traded down $7.47 on Thursday, reaching $454.77. 685,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,400. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.21.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.09. 2,152,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $15.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.34. The stock had a trading volume of 961,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,630. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.67.

