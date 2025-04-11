Defense Stocks To Consider – April 11th

Boeing, Citigroup, Analog Devices, General Electric, Onsemi, Lockheed Martin, and L3Harris Technologies are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies involved in producing military equipment, technology, and services for national defense and security. These stocks are often seen as relatively resilient investments because government spending on defense tends to be stable, although they can be influenced by geopolitical events and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.27. 7,766,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,381,631. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.90. 2,150,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,887. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,387. The company has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $146.78 and a twelve month high of $214.21.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,330,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,824. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.43. The company had a trading volume of 435,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 832,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.78. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

