CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $368.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.72 and its 200-day moving average is $354.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

