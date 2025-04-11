Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.90. Approximately 657,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,483,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,825,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,716,796.39. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,224,837.92. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,875 shares of company stock worth $44,039,400 over the last three months. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.