Covestor Ltd Has $212,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 54.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Gentex Trading Down 3.9 %

GNTX opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

