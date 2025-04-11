Covestor Ltd Buys 457 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalal Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,564,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $361.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.14.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.88 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.