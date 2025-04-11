Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $5.65 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

NYSE COTY opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Coty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 251,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Coty by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after buying an additional 1,646,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

