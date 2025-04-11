Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 89.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $6.16 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $645.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

