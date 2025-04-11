Cormark Issues Negative Estimate for AG Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.6 %

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0057 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 497,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 683,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

