Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.