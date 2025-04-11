Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after buying an additional 136,586 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 295,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $294.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

