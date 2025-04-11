Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $62.82 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

