Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) versus Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87% Infineon Technologies 6.49% 12.55% 7.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Complete Solaria and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 4 4.00

Complete Solaria currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.56%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Complete Solaria and Infineon Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $40.80 million 2.65 -$269.55 million N/A N/A Infineon Technologies $16.22 billion 2.35 $1.41 billion $0.78 37.46

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Complete Solaria on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company’s Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company’s Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

