Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $338.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.53. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

