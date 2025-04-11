Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.51 and last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 1265143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

