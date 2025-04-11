Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 176,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $767,000. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 66,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $8,382,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.71.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,960. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $159,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,163.67. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $1,057,182. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $199.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $193.03 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

