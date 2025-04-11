Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 225.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

