Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,362,000 after buying an additional 301,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,437,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $345,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 7.9 %

Global Payments stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.83 and a twelve month high of $127.66.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

