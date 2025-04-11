Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 184 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,909,000 after acquiring an additional 800,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 694,204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

