Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.12. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,549,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,547,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 832,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 626,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,143,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

