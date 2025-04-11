Coinmetro Token (XCM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $71,601.12

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $71,601.12 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00003560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00026938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 320,942,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 321,383,736.77 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.0586987 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $59,116.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

