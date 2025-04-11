Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.99 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,705.13 or 0.02078175 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $213.41 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,158 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

