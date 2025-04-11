Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

