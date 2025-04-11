Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 484,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 459,845 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

