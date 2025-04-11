Coign Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,993 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Chevron Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $133.45 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $237.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

