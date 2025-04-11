Coign Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $527.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

