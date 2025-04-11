Clover Finance Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and $956,863.33 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

