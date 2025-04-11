Citigroup Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

AMD traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.40. 57,812,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,570,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

