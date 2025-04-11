Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $133.45 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

