Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

