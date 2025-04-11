Cerity Partners LLC Sells 111,714 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,714 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $47.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

