Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 203.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 659,993 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.9 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.