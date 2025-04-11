Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,854,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $144.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.31.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

