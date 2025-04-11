Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $2,959,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $55,177,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $105,525.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,280. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.79 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

