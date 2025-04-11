Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3,322.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.16% of CorVel worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CorVel by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CorVel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In related news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,772,720. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $182,089.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,497.52. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140 over the last 90 days. 47.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.