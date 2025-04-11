CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 9,452 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.86. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $196.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

