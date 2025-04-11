CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.24% of LSB Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,621,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 169,275 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXU opened at $5.08 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $364.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

