CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.28 Million in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 441,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 5,563.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 70,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $23.07 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

